Solvang Library Holding Fall Book Sale on Sept. 14

Volunteers of the Solvang Library announce their Fall Book Sale, to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

“Our cupboards are bursting with donations from generous individuals from around the Santa Ynez Valley, and we are excited to offer to them to our patrons at remarkable prices," said Wendy Motta, the library’s volunteer coordinator. "At the sale, there will be many current hardback fiction titles, an array of non-fiction titles, as well as wonderful children’s book bargains. Our volunteers always do an amazing job preparing for these book sales, which benefit the library.”

Books will be priced at $2 for adult hardbacks and CDs, $1 for children’s hardbacks and adult paperbacks, and 50 cents for children’s paperbacks. Additionally, library discards are available for half of the already low book sale prices.

The Solvang Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. For more information on the book sale or other library events, call 805.688.4214 or click here.

— Wendy Motta is a volunteer coordinator for the Solvang Library.