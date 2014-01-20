Solvang Library Offering Free Adult Classes on Topics from Smartphones to Scrabble

The Santa Barbara Public Library System, with local expert volunteers, will offer free adult classes this winter at the Solvang Library on topics from mobile computing to playing Scrabble.

The Solvang Library is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Eric Delgado will lead a mobile computing class, "Smartphones 101," at 11 a.m. this Friday. This free 50-minute class will cover phone-related apps, including calendar & contacts sync, hidden tips, and other useful features such as voice commands.

In "Craigslist 101: How to Sell" at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Delgado will teach participants how to set up a Craigslist account, create a post, and upload an image to the free online classifieds listing web site. Basic computer skills are required.

Sherry and Jason Sommer will offer a Scrabble session from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Beginners and experienced players are all welcome spend a couple of hours playing Scrabble with others in a supportive and relaxed environment. Longtime players and former tournament winners Sherry and Jason bring a fun and noncompetitive atmosphere in which they will share word lists, pro tips and strategies.

Adults may register for any of the library’s free classes online by clicking here or by calling the Solvang Library at 805.688.4214. All library programs are free and open to the public. Click here to find out about library programs, events, hours and locations.

— Carey McKinnon is a supervisor for the Solvang Library.