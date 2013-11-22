Solvang Library Offering Free Talk on Protecting Your Home from Foreclosure

A free public information session for homeowners will be presented by the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County and SurePath Financial Solutions at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive.

Attorney Casey Nelson will discuss California’s new Homeowner Bill of Rights, bankruptcy, loan modification and how to avoid foreclosure avoidance scams. The presentation will be in English, and Spanish translation is available.

This program is supported by California’s National Mortgage Settlement Grant Program, which awarded grants to 21 organizations statewide in order to assist Californians affected by the state’s foreclosure crisis.

“The foreclosure crisis has inflicted wide-ranging and deep harm to California homeowners and communities,” California Attorney General Kamala Harris said. “These grants will give homeowners and families the financial and legal tools they need to recover.”

The Solvang Library is a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System. For more information on library events, please call 805.688.4214 or click here. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Carey McKinnon represents the Solvang Library.