Solvang Library to Branch Out with ‘Leaf Art’ Nature Craft Workshop

By Chris Gallery for the Santa Barbara Public Library | July 24, 2013 | 5:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Solvang branch will present “Leaf Art,” a free nature craft workshop for children and adults, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. All ages are invited to learn about leaves and how to use them to create art in this fun and creative program presented by NatureTrack.

Participants can reserve a space by calling the Solvang Library at 805.688.4214, or by visiting the library’s online calendar at SBPLibrary.org. Children 6 and under should be accompanied by a parent.

NatureTrack is a nonprofit organization launched by Sue Eisaguirre, former education program coordinator at UC Santa Barbara’s Sedgwick Reserve. The organization provides outdoor field trips for all Central Coast school-aged children at no cost to the schools or students. NatureTrack seeks to instill students with the leadership skills, attitudes and habits for lifelong learning, and inspire them to be respectful stewards of our natural world.

The Solvang Library, a branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library System, is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Click here for more information about services and programs of the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

— Chris Gallery is a reference librarian at the Santa Barbara Public Library.

