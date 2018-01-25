Solvang Looks to Fill Planning Commission Vacancy

The Solvang City Council is encouraging residents to apply for a current vacancy on the Planning Commission. The appointee will serve on the commission until December.
Applicants must be a resident of the incorporated city of Solvang to serve as a planning commissioner. The Planning Commission is the decision-making hearing body for development projects and zoning and general plan amendments.
Applications are available in the office of the City Clerk, 1644 Oak St. or on the city website, www.cityofsolvang.com.
— Lisa S. Martin for city of Solvang.