Local News

Solvang Man Accused of Slashing Tires on Mail Trucks

Nearly a dozen vehicles are damage in a rampage in a parking lot on Alisal Road

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 3:48 p.m. | February 26, 2014 | 2:38 p.m.

A Solvang man was arrested early Wednesday morning accused of slashing the tires of nearly a dozen vehicles, half of which were U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles.

Dakota Serge, 23, of Solvang was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m. by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies after passersby called 9-1-1 to report seeing a man slashing tires, according to Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Serge allegedly was seen in the 400 block of Alisal Road slashing tires in the back parking lot of a business at the location, and Hoover said deputies discovered him crouched near a car and that tires had been slashed on 11 vehicles in the parking lot.

Hoover said six of the 11 damaged vehicles were U.S. mail delivery trucks assigned to the Solvang Post Office.

"In all, 35 tires were slashed, and 22 of those were on the mail delivery trucks," she said.

Deputies also discovered an American flag, three Danish flags and a California flag, apparently stolen, stuffed in the sleeves of Serge’s jacket, Hoover said, adding that the flags had been cut down from flagpoles at several businesses in the immediate area.

Serge was transported to the Lompoc Jail and faces felony charges of vandalism, petty theft and public intoxication.

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, and Hoover said the Sheriff’s Department appreciates the citizen who called 9-1-1 right away, which allowed deputies to apprehend the suspect quickly.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

