Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:38 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Solvang Man Arrested for Possession of Marijuana for Sale

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 26, 2013 | 5:27 p.m.

Pugliese
Alan Pugliese

A Solvang man was arrested for marijuana possession for sale Tuesday evening after Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies searched his apartment.

Deputies responded to a noise complaint on the 1500 block of Acorn Way and found Alan Pugliese, 53, who is on felony probation, and two juvenile males.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Kelly Hoover said deputies searched the apartment and found marijuana, hash oil, THC pills, THC-laced chocolate bars, syringes with hash oil, THC-infused bottled lemonade and hash oil candied taffy, many of which were packaged for resale.

Pugliese was arrested and booked into the County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana for sale after a narcotics detective determined that Pugliese was not complying with state medical marijuana laws, Hoover said. Bail was set at $20,000.

