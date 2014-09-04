Solvang Man Gets Jail Time for Child-Porn Charges

A Solvang man was sentenced to a year in Santa Barbara County Jail Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

In addition to jail time, Richard Dale Haenel, 70, will be placed on five years of felony probation, must register as a sex offender for life and pay restitution to one of the identified victims depicted in the child pornography videos that he downloaded from the Internet, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

District attorney investigators and officers from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at Haenel’s residence on April 8 of this year, where they found numerous videos of children being sexually assaulted on Haenel’s computer and digital storage media.

"The evidence indicates that Haenel obtained the videos via the Internet; it is not believed that he actually participated in the abuse," the statement said.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said her office has been affiliated with the Los Angeles Area Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for the past three years and worked with the group to investigate and prosecute Haenel's case.

Anne Nudson, the deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case, said child pornography has long-lasting psychological and physiological effects on the children who are recorded and photographed while being exploited.

"Collectors and distributors of child pornography revictimize these children every time the videos and photos are viewed on the Internet, downloaded or redistributed," Nudson said. "The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate and prosecute individuals who seek out, view and share child pornography online.”

