Local News

Solvang Man Jailed on DUI Charges After Pickup Slams Into Parked Vehicles

Alan Michael Fleckenstein, 31, of Solvang arrested following crash on Foothill Road near Santa Barbara

Alan Michael Fleckenstein, 31, of Solvang was arrested on DUI charges late Monday night after the pickup he was driving slammed into several parked vehicles on Foothill Road near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Alan Michael Fleckenstein, 31, of Solvang was arrested on DUI charges late Monday night after the pickup he was driving slammed into several parked vehicles on Foothill Road near Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 21, 2017 | 11:27 a.m.
A Solvang man was arrested on DUI charges late Monday night after crashing his pickup truck into several parked vehicles on Foothill Road near Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the crash on Foothill Road near La Combadura Road, the CHP said.

The pickup driven by Alan Michael Fleckenstein, 31, slammed into two cars and a motorcycle, which were parked and unoccupied at the time, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Fleckenstein, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, reportedly was detained by citizens in the area prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, then booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on misdemeanor drunken-driving charges, Gutierrez said.

His bail was set at $10,000.

Fleckenstein was the only occupant of the pickup, Gutierrez said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

One of several vehicles that were damaged late Monday night when an allegedly drunken driver slammed into parked vehicles on Foothill Road near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
One of several vehicles that were damaged late Monday night when an allegedly drunken driver slammed into parked vehicles on Foothill Road near Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
