Solvang Man Sentenced to State Prison for Child Molestation

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 29, 2019 | 3:33 p.m.
Frederick L. Munch

A Santa Ynez Valley man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in state prison after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court jury found him guilty of child molestation.

Frederick L. Munch, 70, was sentenced earlier this month by Judge John McGregor in a Santa Maria courtroom. 

Munch was ordered to spend 26 years in prison followed by 15 years to life.

Last month, a jury found Munch guilty of nine counts of child molestation involving a now 13-year-old girl he was babysitting.

The charges included lewd and lascivious acts by force or fear, forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object, aggravated sexual assault of a child under age 14, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

In reaching the verdicts, the panel declined to convict Munch of the lesser charges.

Munch cared for the girl when she was between the ages of 6 and 11, authorities said.

The allegations involve inappropriate touching with his hands and mouth.

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede led the prosecution team, while Munch was represented by attorney Michael Scott. 

