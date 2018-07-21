Sunday, July 22 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Solvang’s Manzanita Nursery Champions Native Plant Landscaping, and Education

Specializing in native and drought-resistant plants, owners have seen customers’ interests and needs catch up with early vision

Manzanita Nursery Click to view larger
Ron Griffin and his wife, Diane, opened Manzanita Nursery to focus on native plants. (Santa Ynez Valley Star photo)
By April Charlton for the Santa Ynez Valley Star | July 21, 2018 | 11:00 p.m.

Drought-resistant gardens don’t have to resemble arid deserts filled with prickly cacti; they can burst with color and fragrance just like a water-intensive landscape.

Water-wise, native landscapes can “absolutely” be colorful and beautiful, said Nick Giese, manager of Manzanita Nursery in Solvang. “I mean, you are never going to know unless you come out here and check it out. It’s pretty obvious.”

On the hillside of Chalk Hill Road, Ron Griffin and his wife, Diane, opened the nursery in the mid-1990s.

The 13-acre property was purchased in 1975 and is shared with the Griffins’ home. They have 3-4 acres in production for the nursery that specializes in native plants.

“I like to say this is a hobby gone awry,” Ron Griffin said with a laugh during a recent tour of the nursery, where numerous native plants were blooming — colors ranging from various hues of purple to shades of yellow — and tall ornamental grasses swayed in the breeze.

The couple decided to get into the nursery business, specifically native plants, after Diane took a painting class at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and it spurred their interest to learn about drought-resistant landscapes, Griffin said.

“I’m kind of self-taught,” he said, noting he took every native-plant class available at the Botanic Garden prior to opening Manzanita Nursery, which is the only nursery in Santa Barbara County specializing in native plants.

“First I learned how to kill plants before I learned how to grow them well.”

When the couple opened their nursery, there wasn’t much of a demand for native plants, he said.

Today is a different story, as California’s drought has persisted and changing weather patterns have left more people looking beyond the typical big, green lawn for their landscaping needs.

“A lawn takes so much water, mowing, maintenance, everything,” Giese said. “It’s kind of pointless.”

native plants Click to view larger
“We don’t have a lot of greenhouses, so we only grow stuff that will survive the summer heat and the winter cold,” Manzanita Nursery owner Ron Griffin says. (Santa Ynez Valley Star photo)

The new direction is overdue, Griffin added.

“The big, huge lawn was a product of the Edwardian times in England ... and it was adopted by Americans and sort of became an icon, but it’s kind of outdated,” he added.

For Giese, it’s common sense to plant native gardens and use natives for landscaping, especially in drought-prone California, while steering away from water-intensive plantings and artificial turf, which has its drawbacks as well, since wildlife such as deer view the fake grass as food, he said.

“They come down to eat (the artificial turf) and it’s not food, so they basically starve themselves,” Giese said. “All these (native) plants have evolved over time, not only the plants, but the animals, too. ... By putting in these native plants, you’re bringing beneficial pollinators, insects, birds, all the above, and creating an ecosystem that you get to enjoy as well.”

People may believe they are helping the ecosystem — saving water in a thirsty state — by taking out their lawns and replacing them with artificial turf, but Giese pointed out the practice also often harms trees that are planted as part of the landscape.

“A tree that was used to getting water from the lawn is now dying because you basically put a carpet over it and it’s not getting any water,” he said. “It heats up and it kills the soil, so what does that do for any plant? Nothing, really.”

People can achieve the same water savings, if not more, by replacing water-intensive lawns and plants with natives.

Manzanita Nursery also sells books about gardening with native plants and offers customers help in choosing the rights plants for their needs.

“It’s not like another nursery where you just show up, take a cart and they want you to go shopping, ‘give me your money’ kind of thing,” Geise said about a visit to Manzanita Nursery.

“This is, I want you to be able to take care of the plants and understand how to take care of them,” he added. “I didn’t work this hard to grow them for them to go to your house and die. It’s beneficial for all involved.”

The majority of the hundreds of plants available at the nursery grow along California’s coast, in the state’s chaparral, or are indigenous to the Santa Ynez Valley, meaning they should grow well in local people’s yards as long as the plants get the proper care, Griffin said.

“We don’t have a lot of greenhouses, so we only grow stuff that will survive the summer heat and the winter cold,” Griffin said about what can be found at the nursery, which also has a tremendous selection of manzanita that isn’t available anywhere else locally.

“Overwatering is probably the biggest problem we encounter. People always think more is better.”

Manzanita Nursery, at 880 Chalk Hill Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment on Monday and closed on Sunday. Click here for more information, or call 805.688.9692.

— This story is republished with permission from the Santa Ynez Valley Star.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 