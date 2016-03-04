Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:36 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson Endorses Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

By Bruce Porter | March 4, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Retired Army colonel and school board member Bruce Porter has earned the endorsement of Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson.

Richardson, a fourth-generation Southern California native, served as a computer specialist in the U.S. Air Force for four years and later entered into an international career in engineering.

A Solvang resident since 1998, Richardson was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2000 and joined the Solvang City Council in 2005, where he had the distinction to be the city’s first elected mayor in 2008.

“Bruce is the clear choice for County Supervisor,” Richardson commented. “For more than a decade, he has been at the forefront of the effort to make our County small-business friendly, while placing the needs of our unique environmental heritage and schools first. Bruce is the forward-thinking leader Santa Barbara residents need to thrive.”

Porter was elected to the board of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District in 2008, where he worked tirelessly to maintain the district’s budget through one of the worst economic recessions in state history. 

A firm believer in education and green jobs, he holds two master’s degrees from Stanford University and is a key part in connecting students to agricultural and vocational programs across the region.

As former director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and a U.S. Army engineer, Porter has worked to build hundreds of family housing units, enhance infrastructure and job growth and protect the environment across the Central Coast and the world.

Porter resides in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is an RN and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son, who is serving in the United States Navy.

To learn more about Porter, visit www.BrucePorter.org.

Bruce Porter is a candidate for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 