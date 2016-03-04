Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson Endorses Bruce Porter for Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Retired Army colonel and school board member Bruce Porter has earned the endorsement of Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson.

Richardson, a fourth-generation Southern California native, served as a computer specialist in the U.S. Air Force for four years and later entered into an international career in engineering.

A Solvang resident since 1998, Richardson was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2000 and joined the Solvang City Council in 2005, where he had the distinction to be the city’s first elected mayor in 2008.

“Bruce is the clear choice for County Supervisor,” Richardson commented. “For more than a decade, he has been at the forefront of the effort to make our County small-business friendly, while placing the needs of our unique environmental heritage and schools first. Bruce is the forward-thinking leader Santa Barbara residents need to thrive.”

Porter was elected to the board of the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District in 2008, where he worked tirelessly to maintain the district’s budget through one of the worst economic recessions in state history.

A firm believer in education and green jobs, he holds two master’s degrees from Stanford University and is a key part in connecting students to agricultural and vocational programs across the region.

As former director of the Buellton Chamber of Commerce and a U.S. Army engineer, Porter has worked to build hundreds of family housing units, enhance infrastructure and job growth and protect the environment across the Central Coast and the world.

Porter resides in Santa Ynez with his wife of 30 years, Janette, who is an RN and local school nurse. They have two daughters and a son, who is serving in the United States Navy.

To learn more about Porter, visit www.BrucePorter.org.

— Bruce Porter is a candidate for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.