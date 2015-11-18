Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:51 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Solvang Merchants Invited to Purchase 2015 Julefest Trees

By Laura Kath is a publicist representing Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | November 18, 2015 | 1:15 p.m.

In support of Solvang Julefest Celebration this year, merchants and businesses in the city of Solvang are invited to purchase a fresh cut fir tree with stand to display as part of the village’s famous seasonal decor. 

Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) on behalf of the City of Solvang with sponsorship support from area organizations and merchants. 

“Solvang was named one of Time Magazine’s 'Most Christmas-y Towns in America' and we want to keep this tradition going!" said Tracy Farhad, SCVB executive director. "We have had living trees in the past, yet with the current drought this wasn’t possible, so we worked with Valley Hardware in Solvang to source 130 fresh cut fir trees for this year’s Julefest display.” 

Each fresh cut fir tree is 5–6 feet tall and comes with a stand. Merchants are invited to decorate their Julefest trees with lights and ornaments as desired.  

The cost is $90 per tree payable in advance by credit card or check (to Solvang CVB) no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2015. Payments must be received prior to tree delivery (credit card payments will incur a $2.70 processing fee).  Trees will be delivered Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015.

To order a tree, call Sarah Brookshier at the Solvang CVB at 805.688.6144 or email [email protected] or mail a check to Solvang CVB, Julefest Tree, Box 70, Solvang, CA 93464. 
 
“We are excited to have 130 fresh cut trees this year and encourage merchants to keep their trees watered and on display throughout the holiday," Farhad said. "Waste Management staff will pick up the trees for free during the week of Jan. 4, 2016, and take them to Solvang's annual Christmas Tree Burn Friday, Jan. 8, 2016 at Old Mission Santa Ines. Proceeds from the Julefest Trees support all the free activities offered in Solvang during this holiday season.”

Solvang’s 2015 annual Julefest Celebration is from Dec. 1, 2015, through Jan. 8, 2016. This year’s theme is “The Gift of Peace” and features free visits with Santa in Solvang Park; Shop, Mingle & Jingle Weekends; Holiday Wine & Beer Walk; over 100 decorated fresh cut fir trees throughout the village; the traditional Community Tree-lighting Ceremony; Julefest Parade and Nativity pageant and the Annual Christmas Tree Burn.

Plus, there will be many open houses at local retailers, special concerts and more taking place throughout the season — with activities continually being updated at www.SolvangUSA.com.

Laura Kath is a publicist representing Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau

 

