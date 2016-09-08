Solvang Museums Lead Excursions with Local Recreation Departments

The Elverhoj and Wildling Museums invite you to enjoy the beauty and convergence of art, culture and nature with a series of fun and educational excursions.

Conducted in partnership with Solvang and Buellton Parks and Recreation, each outing includes transportation, entrance fees and support from skilled museum curators who provide insider appreciation for the various experiences and exhibits.

The fall excursions kick off with a return visit to The Broad in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

This new 50,000 sq. ft. contemporary art museum houses nearly 2,000 works of art in the Broad collection, which is among the most prominent holdings of postwar and contemporary art worldwide.

Bypass the ticket line with a VIP on-site welcome and introduction followed by a self-guided tour.

There will be time for a walk across the street to view the architecturally stunning Walt Disney Concert Hall or the LA Museum of Contemporary Art and enjoy lunch on your own.

Pick up in Solvang at the Vet’s Hall at 8:30 am. Cost is $49 per person.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, visit the Channel Islands Maritime Museum in Oxnard. Perfectly situated on the Oxnard Channel Islands Harbor, sits a 500-year-old collection of exquisite seascape paintings and stunning ship models within the Channel Islands Maritime Museum.

In addition to viewing the 70-plus original paintings, including some of the best examples of the maritime genre on display and the largest collection of museum-quality ship models on the West Coast, explore the special exhibition, "Designs from the Deep: The Architecture of Shells."

Enjoy lunch on your own at many restaurants on the harbor.

Pick up at the Vets Hall in Solvang at 10 a.m. Fee is $33 per person.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, explore the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, where art and culture are set amidst 150 acres of breathtaking gardens featuring over 14,000 different species of plants.

In addition to a Gutenberg Bible and famous European portraits, special exhibitions include “Geographies of Wonder: The Evolution of the National Parks” and “Gardens, Art, & Commerce in Chinese Woodblock Prints.”

Lunch on your own at one of several garden cafés. Pick up at the Buellton Rec Center at 10 a.m. Fee is $59 per person.

The final fall excursion on Thursday, Dec. 1, includes two Pasadena locations. Experience the wonders of Descanso Gardens, home to North America’s largest camellia collection and many rare and beautiful plants from around the world.

After lunch on your own in Old Pasadena, enjoy the Norton Simon Museum with its astonishing collection of European art from the Renaissance to the 20th century along with Southeast Asian art dating back 2,000 years.

Special exhibits include Picasso lithographs and Van Gogh’s "Bedroom." Pick up at the Buellton Rec Center at 8 a.m. Fee is $59 per person.

Space is limited and excursions sell out quickly. Reservations can be made online at buelltonrec.com, or phone Buellton Rec at 688-1086, Solvang Rec at 688-7529, or stop by either office.

– Katie Pearson is assistant director of the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature in Solvang.