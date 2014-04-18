Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Solvang Nonprofit to Host Workshop on Relationship Between Police and People with Special Needs

By Jim Billington for Hidden Wings | updated logo | April 18, 2014 | 12:13 p.m.

How those with special needs should best interact with law enforcement — and vice versa — will be the topic of an upcoming workshop hosted by Hidden Wings, a Solvang-based nonprofit that serves young adults on the autism spectrum, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 9 at Stacey Hall at St. Mark’s-in-the Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. at the corner of Alamo Pintado Avenue, next door to Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos.

Emily Iland, past president of the Autism Society of Los Angeles who has a son with autism, will show episodes from a new educational film called Be Safe The Movie. Be Safe features seven “case studies” explaining possible encounters people with special needs might face with the law, and how they should respond in situations ranging from an innocent mistake to an arrest.

Run-ins with law enforcement can be especially difficult for those who can’t properly, or quickly, respond. The training uses video modeling to help attendees know what to expect in police encounters, procedures and questions.

Law enforcement officers will be present to take part in the live, situational reenactments, role-playing, games and activities, which provide an excellent opportunity for officers to interact with members of the community.

While the training will be geared toward teens and adults with special needs — from autism to attention deficit disorder to Tourette’s syndrome — the workshop will involve real-life situations applicable to any teenager. In addition, an opportunity to register for the Take Me Home program, a database which allows for the safe return of those who may not be able to communicate vital information to law enforcement officers or first responders, will be available.

Founded in 2009, Hidden Wings is honored to host the workshop, which aligns with its mission to provide a successful transition of people with special needs from high school into the workforce. Iland, an adjunct professor in the Department of Special Education at California State University-Northridge, also designed the movie with parents, caregivers, teachers and high school safety officers in mind.

The event was made possible by a grant from St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Bedford, N.Y.

Please RSVP to Hidden Wings founder Jim Billington at [email protected], because space is limited. For more information, contact Billington, or Iland at [email protected].

— Jim Billington represents Hidden Wings.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 