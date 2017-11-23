Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

Solvang Offers Shopping Galore for Holidays

By Anna Ferguson-Sparks for Shop, Mingle & Jingle | November 23, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.

Solvang, the Central Coast’s answer to Christmas Town, is welcoming holiday shoppers with multiple merchant-driven events in December.

The town will host its fifth annual holiday shopping initiative, Shop, Mingle & Jingle, this year spreading it over three weekends: Dec. 1 through 3, 8 through 10, and 15 through 17.

Those dates are addition to the monthly Solvang 3rd Wednesday, Dec. 20, turning Solvang into a holiday shopping wonderland.
 
Holiday events organized by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce include discounts and deals at local merchants such as art shops; galleries; book sellers; wine-tasting rooms; wine and beer bars; clothing, shoes and accessories boutiques; furniture, décor and hardware; jewelers and antique stops; eateries and bakeries.

Solvang also boasts ample free parking.
 
Shop, Mingle & Jingle is held in conjunction with Solvang’s annual Julefest Celebration, Dec. 1-Jan. 5. A number of merchants will have open houses, late hours, free gift wrapping and/or celebratory refreshments.

And in an effort to entice visitors to Sip. Sparkle. Shop Solvang into the night, some Shop, Mingle & Jingle participants will feature live music and entertainment.

Business open late include: The Book Loft, til 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Wandering Dog Wine Bar, 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. Sundays; The Landsby’s lobby lounge, bar menu til 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 9 p.m. Sundays.

The Good Life – Craft Beer & Wine Cellar will be open until 11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 9 p.m. Sundays.
 
Picket Fences and the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art are offering free gift wrapping with purchase.

The Home Connection, Wildling Museum, Elverhøj Museum of History & Art will offer guests free refreshments.
 
For live music and entertainment there is a shopping party at The Home Connection in the store’s courtyard, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and Christmas caroling at the Wildling Museum, Dec. 3.

Also, live music at The Good Life at 8 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 2, 9, 16.

Solvang Chamber of Commerce will provide extra, town-wide holiday magic with roving performances by the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band, each of the three Shop, Mingle & Jingle Saturdays .

The Wildling Museum will host a Holiday Marketplace 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, featuring local artists and handcrafted gifts, a visit from Winter Princesses for photo opps, and the chance to peruse the museum’s exhibits while picking up unique presents.

Other events: a season-long bubbly Holiday Sparkling Wine & Cheese Pairing at Wandering Dog Wine Bar; early opening at The Good Life, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, for the Solvang Julefest Parade.
 
More information about all Solvang 3rd Wednesday happenings, and a complete listing of discount offers and events, is available at www.solvang3rdwednesday.com. Free brochures at the Solvang Visitors Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive.
 
For more about Shop, Mingle & Jingle or Solvang 3rd Wednesday, contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks, 1-877-327-2656 or [email protected]

