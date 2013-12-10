Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:19 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Free 2014 Solvang & The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Guide to Debut Jan. 15

By Laura Kath for the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | December 10, 2013 | 10:41 a.m.

The official 2014 Solvang & The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Guide, a co-operative publication of two area destination marketing organizations — the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau and Visit the Santa Ynez Valley — will make a free, public debut at a “Launch Breakfast” at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, sponsored by the Chumash Casino Resort/Chumash Enterprises and hosted at the Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road in Solvang.

See this new publication for the first time and obtain copies — a 56-page full-color free magazine encompassing the communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang. The 2014 Visitors Guide is published by Custom Media Group of Santa Barbara.

The 2014 Visitors Guide is filled with beautiful color photographs featuring attractions, architecture, lush vineyards and historic sites as well as a “Resource” section that feature attractions, farm stands, unique wedding and event venues, dining and lodging. A new section features Solvang and Santa Ynez Valley retail shopping opportunities. A popular fold-out, two-page map returns in this edition and includes hotels, points of interest and wine and beer tasting rooms open to the public throughout the valley. There is also a revised downtown Solvang map featuring key attractions in the village.

“We are excited about our cooperative 2014 Visitors Guide that is vital to our promotion of the entire valley,” Visit the Santa Ynez Valley Executive Director Mary Harris said.

Visit the Santa Ynez Valley is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that merged in October with the Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association and is committed to promoting year-round sustainable tourism and hotel occupancy throughout all six communities in the valley.

“This is our ninth year of this collaboration, and we are thrilled to debut our joint 2014 Visitors Guide," Solvang CVB Executive Director Tracy Farhad said. "Be one of the first to see this impressive marketing tool designed to entice the visitor to our area and to stay longer.”

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to promote the City of Solvang, its Northern European culture, cuisine, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Little Denmark.”

The 2014 Visitors Guide is available in hard copy (80,000 printed) and will be available online for free viewing and download by clicking here or clicking here. The Visitors Guide is used to fulfill requests received through website inquiries, callers or responses to advertising. Guides are also distributed to media from around the world; at consumer and travel trade shows; and locally in hotels, businesses and visitor centers as well as California Welcome Centers.

To receive a free copy by mail, call toll-free 800.468.6765. To receive a copy in person, stop by the downtown Solvang Visitor Center at 1639 Copenhagen Drive (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily).

— Laura Kath represents the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 