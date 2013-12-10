Free 2014 Solvang & The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Guide to Debut Jan. 15

The official 2014 Solvang & The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Guide, a co-operative publication of two area destination marketing organizations — the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau and Visit the Santa Ynez Valley — will make a free, public debut at a “Launch Breakfast” at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, sponsored by the Chumash Casino Resort/Chumash Enterprises and hosted at the Hotel Corque, 400 Alisal Road in Solvang.

See this new publication for the first time and obtain copies — a 56-page full-color free magazine encompassing the communities of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez and Solvang. The 2014 Visitors Guide is published by Custom Media Group of Santa Barbara.

The 2014 Visitors Guide is filled with beautiful color photographs featuring attractions, architecture, lush vineyards and historic sites as well as a “Resource” section that feature attractions, farm stands, unique wedding and event venues, dining and lodging. A new section features Solvang and Santa Ynez Valley retail shopping opportunities. A popular fold-out, two-page map returns in this edition and includes hotels, points of interest and wine and beer tasting rooms open to the public throughout the valley. There is also a revised downtown Solvang map featuring key attractions in the village.

“We are excited about our cooperative 2014 Visitors Guide that is vital to our promotion of the entire valley,” Visit the Santa Ynez Valley Executive Director Mary Harris said.

Visit the Santa Ynez Valley is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 that merged in October with the Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association and is committed to promoting year-round sustainable tourism and hotel occupancy throughout all six communities in the valley.

“This is our ninth year of this collaboration, and we are thrilled to debut our joint 2014 Visitors Guide," Solvang CVB Executive Director Tracy Farhad said. "Be one of the first to see this impressive marketing tool designed to entice the visitor to our area and to stay longer.”

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to promote the City of Solvang, its Northern European culture, cuisine, arts and attractions of the village known as “California’s Little Denmark.”

The 2014 Visitors Guide is available in hard copy (80,000 printed) and will be available online for free viewing and download by clicking here or clicking here. The Visitors Guide is used to fulfill requests received through website inquiries, callers or responses to advertising. Guides are also distributed to media from around the world; at consumer and travel trade shows; and locally in hotels, businesses and visitor centers as well as California Welcome Centers.

To receive a free copy by mail, call toll-free 800.468.6765. To receive a copy in person, stop by the downtown Solvang Visitor Center at 1639 Copenhagen Drive (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily).

— Laura Kath represents the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.