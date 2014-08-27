Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Solvang School Administrator John Karbula Appointed to Committee for Statewide Association

By Naj Alikhan for the Association of California School Administrators | August 27, 2014 | 9:20 a.m.

John Karbula, superintendent/principal of the Solvang School District, has been appointed a member of the Small School Districts Committee for the Association of California School Administrators.

As a member of the committee, Karbula will work to advocate small school district issues within ACSA and provide the association’s Legislative Policy Committee with information on legislation that could affect small school districts. He will also help provide training and information to administrators in small school districts.

Prior to his position with the Solvang School District, Karbula served as an administrator in Colorado. He was an assistant superintendent in Weldon Valley, a principal in Mapleton and a principal in Fort Collins.

In addition to his active membership in ACSA, Karbula serves on three boards of directors: the Santa Barbara County United Way, the Solvang Rotary Club and Solvang Arts & Music. He is also a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

Karbula’s bachelor’s degree was received from the University of Northern Iowa. He has earned both a master’s degree in administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Colorado State University.

The Association of California School Administrators has 29 councils and committees and represents more than 16,000 superintendents, principals, vice principals, classified managers and confidential employees throughout the state. It is a member-driven organization committed to improved student performance and educational leadership in California’s public schools.

— Naj Alikhan represents the Association of California School Administrators.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 