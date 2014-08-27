Solvang School Administrator John Karbula Appointed to Committee for Statewide Association

John Karbula, superintendent/principal of the Solvang School District, has been appointed a member of the Small School Districts Committee for the Association of California School Administrators.

As a member of the committee, Karbula will work to advocate small school district issues within ACSA and provide the association’s Legislative Policy Committee with information on legislation that could affect small school districts. He will also help provide training and information to administrators in small school districts.

Prior to his position with the Solvang School District, Karbula served as an administrator in Colorado. He was an assistant superintendent in Weldon Valley, a principal in Mapleton and a principal in Fort Collins.

In addition to his active membership in ACSA, Karbula serves on three boards of directors: the Santa Barbara County United Way, the Solvang Rotary Club and Solvang Arts & Music. He is also a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, the National Association of Elementary School Principals, and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

Karbula’s bachelor’s degree was received from the University of Northern Iowa. He has earned both a master’s degree in administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Colorado State University.

The Association of California School Administrators has 29 councils and committees and represents more than 16,000 superintendents, principals, vice principals, classified managers and confidential employees throughout the state. It is a member-driven organization committed to improved student performance and educational leadership in California’s public schools.

— Naj Alikhan represents the Association of California School Administrators.