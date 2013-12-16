Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Solvang School, United Way Honor Students as ‘Character Champions’

By Kerstin Padilla for United Way of Santa Barbara County | December 16, 2013 | 4:35 p.m.

Students, parents and staff gathered into a packed auditorium last Thursday and Friday to receive recognition for displaying positive behavior centered on the six pillars of character — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

Since September, Solvang School has adopted the character development program called Character Counts provided by United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Character Counts is a program that emphasizes positive behavior based on the six pillars of character as well as constant support and recognition for children whose behavior upholds the six pillars of character.

Solvang School Principal Dr. John Karbula presented awards to the students who have displayed strong character throughout the first trimester of the 2013-14 school year. Each trimester students will be honored for attendance, grades and scholastic achievement and the Character Champions. Seven students in kindergarten through fifth grade and three middle school students were identified as being exemplary Character Counts students and were awarded with a special recognition as “Character Champions.”

United Way of Santa Barbara has partnered with Solvang School to bring Character Counts to the students. UWSBC assisted Dr. Karbula and the teachers with the training and implementation of Character Counts into the school culture and academic curriculum.

Solvang School also partners with UWSBC in the United for Literacy as a user of Lexia — a personalized reading program focusing on foundational skills. UWSBC strongly advocates character and asset building curriculums as seen in their summer programs Fun in the Sun, which also incorporates Character Counts in its program. In addition UWSBC provides the end of year eighth- grade Character Awards at seven local schools.

— Kerstin Padilla is a development and marketing assistant for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

