Solvang Third Wednesday Goes to the Dogs with Wine, Wash, Wag Fundraiser

The October edition of Solvang’s monthly Third Wednesday, to be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, will welcome both locals and visitors and their furry friends, with an entire day for the dogs in honor of Adopt-a-Dog Month.

Solvang Third Wednesday and the Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards Tasting Room are partnering on the special, charity event, Wine, Wash & Wag, to raise funds for the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

The dog-friendly day joins the monthly Third Wednesday deals from local merchants including boutiques of all sorts, restaurants and gourmet food purveyors; the weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market; Solvang Third Wednesday discounts at local hotels; and the best way to take advantage of it all, the popular Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk.

October’s Solvang Third Wednesday will also see the introduction of a new free monthly series, “Learning at Lunch,” to be held in conjunction with the City of Solvang.

Wine, Wash & Wag will entail four separate, mobile pet grooming stations strategically located in downtown Solvang, with groomers on-hand from 3–7 p.m. for walk-up dog grooming appointments (groomers will be available earlier in the day, by appointment only).

Pam’s Pampered Pooches will be parked near the Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards Tasting Room (1645 Copenhagen Drive), while Doggy Style Mobile Grooming will be located at Wandering Dog Wine Bar (1539-C Mission Drive).

A third groomer, Bubble ‘n Squeak Mobile Grooming will wash at Royal Oaks Winery (1582 Mission Drive), and the fourth mobile groomer, Dogs Unlimited will be parked at Olive House (1661 Mission Drive).

All four mobile grooming stations, as well as their respective host wine stops will donate a portion of their sales from Oct. 21, to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

Adding to the good will towards dogs, many other Solvang businesses will also donate either a portion of their Oct. 21 sales or all tips from the day to the SYV Humane Society, including Carivintâs Winery’s Tasting Room; Cali Love Wine; The Good Life, Craft Beer & Wine Cellar; Sevtap Winery and Unique Bowtique.

In addition to mobile grooming options for all October Third Wednesday-goers’ four-legged friends, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society will host adopt-a-dog stations scattered about Solvang and will also post collection stations for blankets, sheets and towels, items which are much-needed at their facilities.

More details may be found on the Solvang Third Wednesday web site, and at www.winewashwag.com.

Third Wednesday revelers looking for a fun way to exercise their canine companions, may wish to partake in the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk, a monthly, ticketed activity (just $20.00 per person) that runs from 3–7 p.m. every Third Wednesday.

The Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk includes wine or beer tastings at five venues of participants' choice, a logo glass and a map to guide tasters to crowd-pleasing Solvang watering holes like Wandering Dog Wine Bar, Sort This Out Cellars The Good Life, Craft Beer & Wine Cellar, Carivintâs Winery’s Tasting Room, Randy’s Taproom, the Olive House, Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard’s Tasting Room, Dascomb Cellars, Lions Peak Vineyard’s Tasting Room, Solvang Brewing Company, Viking Garden Cellars, the Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards and Toccata Tasting Rooms, Royal Oaks Winery, Lucky Dogg Winery and more.

Cash-only Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased on each Solvang Third Wednesday at Wandering Dog Wine Bar (1539-C Mission Drive), the Olive House (1661 Mission Drive) and Sort This Out Cellars (1636 Copenhagen Drive).

October’s Learning at Lunch seminar will feature guest speaker Lana Clark — certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law — who will discuss “Wills vs. Trust.”

Learning at Lunch is a free seminar series hosted by the City of Solvang in partnership with Solvang Third Wednesday. Starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, and continuing every third Wednesday of each month, this series will feature a monthly speaker and will cover a wide range of topics, from estate planning to business and finance, to health and wellness, to technology, social media and more.

The Learning at Lunch seminars will be held at Solvang City Hall (1644 Oak Street), from 12–1 p.m. Visit www.CityofSolvang.com for full details and a list of each month’s speaker and topic.

Third Wednesday guests looking for more hands-on fun, may join in a jewelry-making class at Mie’s Beads from 5–7 p.m. located at 1539-A Mission Drive, owned by local bead enthusiast, Mie Hartmann.

And for a dose of nature-inspired culture, the Wildling Museum (1511-B Mission Drive) will offer free admission from 11 a.m.–5 p.m., allowing visitors to peruse the Museum’s multiple new exhibits.

Guests left weary from their day of dogs, wine, beer, strolling and shopping may take advantage of Third Wednesday deals at some of Solvang’s best hotels, like 20 percent off of their night's stay (with a qualifying location).

Held the third Wednesday of every month, Solvang Third Wednesday is a special promotion in partnership with the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, encouraging California Central Coast visitors and locals to “Shop. Eat. Play.”

More than 60 shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, activities and professional offices offer special sales and discounts all day.

More information about Solvang Third Wednesday and a complete listing of discount offers and events is available at www.solvangthirdwednesday.com. Find Solvang Third Wednesday on Facebook and Twitter.

Free brochures are also available at the Solvang Visitors Center, 1639 Copenhagen Drive, Solvang, CA 93463.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing Solvang Third Wednesday.