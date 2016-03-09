Solvang Third Wednesday to Feature Chef-Led Farmers Market Tours, Expanded Wine & Beer Walk

Things to Do

The March 2016 installment of Solvang Third Wednesday, to be held Wednesday, March 16, will, as always, feature the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk; another rendition of the free monthly seminar series, Learning at Lunch; and special Solvang Farmers Market activities.

This year’s Taste of Solvang, which begins on Third Wednesday and runs through March 20, will also kick off with three Taste of Solvang Farmers Market Chef Walks.

Led by three of Solvang’s prominent Chefs, all Farmers Market Chef Walks will lead to gourmet experiences comprising that day’s market haul. Groups will meet at 3 p.m. in the courtyard by Cecco Ristorante, and will embark on one of three different walks.

The Taste of Solvang Farmers Market Chef Walks will welcome new Solvang fine-dining establishment First & Oak and the restaurant’s Chef Steven Snook, who will lead guests through the market, instructing how to select and prepare seasonal produce.

Guests will then follow Chef Snook back to First & Oak, where attendees will enjoy a glass of wine while the he prepares a four-course tasting menu with produce procured at the market.

Returning to the Taste of Solvang Farmers Market Chef Walks is Chef David Cecchini of Solvang’s Cecco Ristorante, whose tour will be followed by a market-fresh, wood-fired pizza-making demonstration and tasting at Cecco Ristorante.

His guests will also enjoy a glass of wine while learning tips and techniques for putting their fresh finds to culinary use.

Also new to this year’s Farmers Market Chef Walks is Chef Seth Nathan of The Landsby’s Mad & Vin restaurant. He will guide guests through the Farmers Market and then back to Mad & Vin for a three-course family-style dinner at 6 p.m.

Chef Nathan’s special, seasonally curated dinner will feature lamb and include a wine pairing with each course.

Tickets for the March 16 Taste of Solvang Farmers Market Chef Walks may be purchased in advance online at the Taste of Solvang website.

In addition to the trio of Chef Walks, March Third Wednesday will feature a recently expanded Wine & Beer Walk from 3-7 p.m., which includes tastings at 5 of 18 local watering holes, a logo glass and a map to guide tasters from one destination to the next.

Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased in advance online at solvang-wednesday-wine-beer-walk.eventbrite.com. Cash-only Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased each Solvang Third Wednesday at Wandering Dog Wine Bar, Olive House and Sort This Out Cellars.

Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk tickets do not expire, so guests who fall short of five tasting spots during one monthly Third Wednesday may save their partially-used tickets and Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk glass for use on a future Solvang Third Wednesday.

New for 2016, guests who have already secured a Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk glass pay only $15 per person for an additional five tasting tickets, equating to 10 more tastes, for use during any Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk.

The March Solvang Third Wednesday Learning at Lunch seminar, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature guest speaker Stacey Bailey, a nutritionist from Cottage Hospital, who will discuss super foods.

Learning at Lunch is a seminar series hosted by the City of Solvang in partnership with Solvang Third Wednesday. The series is led by a different speaker each month, covering a wide range of topics from estate planning to business and finance, health and wellness to technology, social media and more.

Learning at Lunch seminars are held at Solvang City Hall, located at 1644 Oak Street, from 12-1 p.m. Visit www.CityofSolvang.com for details and a list of each month’s speaker and topic.

March Third Wednesday-goers looking for more interactive activities, may join a jewelry-making class from 5-7 p.m. with local bead enthusiast Mie Hartmann at Mie’s Beads.

Those seeking a curated mix of nature and art can explore the beauty of the outdoors at the Wildling Museum, which will offer free admission from 11-5 a.m., encouraging visitors to peruse the Museum’s multiple new exhibits and unique gift shop.

Guests left weary from their day of wine, beer, foraging, indulging, strolling and shopping, may also take advantage of Third Wednesday deals at some of Solvang’s best hotels, such as 20 percent off of their night’s stay.

Held the third Wednesday of every month, Solvang Third Wednesday is a special promotion in partnership with the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, encouraging California Central Coast visitors and locals to “Shop. Eat. Play.”

More than 60 shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, activities and professional offices offer special sales and discounts all day.

More information about Solvang Third Wednesday and a complete listing of discount offers and events, is available at www.solvangthirdwednesday.com, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Free brochures are also available at the Solvang Visitors Center, which is located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive.

For further information about the March 16 Solvang Third Wednesday plans, contact Anna Ferguson-Sparks at 1.877.327.2656 or [email protected].

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing Solvang Third Wednesday.