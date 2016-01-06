Solvang Third Wednesday to Feature Discounted Wine & Beer Walk This January

Things to Do

The first Solvang Third Wednesday of 2016 (to be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016) will highlight the event's Wine & Beer Walk by offering a discounted rate for participants in the Solvang Third Wednesday Cash Mob.

The January 20 gathering will take place at 5 p.m., when mobbers are invited to meet at The Good Life (1672 Mission Drive), each bearing $15.00 in cash to spend on discounted tickets for the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk (normally $20.00 per person).

After tasting at The Good Life, the cash mob will travel together to two additional Third Wednesday Wine Walk locations. Cash mob latecomers who miss the 5 p.m. meeting time will be able to locate the group through the Solvang Third Wednesday Facebook page.

In an effort to include those who prefer a more independent Wine Walk experience, January’s Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk will boast the same discounted price of $150 per person for all ticket purchasers.

Whether joining the cash mob or taking a more individual pace, participants can enjoy the Wine & Beer Walk from 3-7 p.m.

“Solvang Third Wednesday offers so many great ways to save at local merchants and businesses," said Lisa Mesa, Solvang Third Wednesday committee chair. "It’s an ideal opportunity for locals to support our business community. Joining in the Third Wednesday Wine Walk is not only a way to show some support for Solvang’s wine merchants, it’s also a really fun activity to accompany a shopping spree or errands.”

The Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk includes wine or beer tastings at five venues of participants' choice, a logo glass and a map to guide tasters to crowd-pleasing Solvang watering holes like Wandering Dog Wine Bar, Sort This Out Cellars, The Good Life, Carivintâs Winery’s Tasting Room, Olive House, Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyards Tasting Room, Dascomb Cellars, Lions Peak Vineyards Tasting Room, Solvang Brewing Company, Viking Garden Cellars, the Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards and Toccata Tasting Rooms, Royal Oaks Winery and Lucky Dogg Winery as well as new additions to the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk Pace Family Wines, Cali Love Wine, Santé Wine Bar & Lounge and Sevtap Winery.

Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased in advance online.

Cash-only Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased each Solvang Third Wednesday at Wandering Dog Wine Bar (1539-C Mission Drive), Olive House (1661 Mission Drive) and Sort This Out Cellars (1636 Copenhagen Drive).

Guests who fall short of five tastings may save their partially-used tickets and tasting glass for use on a future Solvang Third Wednesday.

January’s Solvang Third Wednesday Cash Mob Wine & Beer Walk joins the regular monthly deals at local merchants including boutiques of all sorts, restaurants and gourmet food purveyors, Solvang’s weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market, and local hotels.

It will also see the continuation of Learning at Lunch, a free seminar series hosted by the City of Solvang in partnership with Solvang Third Wednesday.

This month's talk will feature guest speaker Dr. Scott Saunders, M.D., with a New Year’s resolution-related topic, “The Skinny on Fat: 10 Myths of Weight Loss.”

Learning at Lunch hosts a different speaker each month, covering a wide range of topics such as estate planning, business and finance, health and wellness, technology, social media and more.

Learning at Lunch seminars are held from 12-1 p.m. every third Wednesday at Solvang City Hall (1644 Oak Street). Visit www.CityofSolvang.com for details and a list of each month’s speaker and topic.

Other activities during Solvang Third Wednesday include a jewelry-making class from 5-7 p.m. at Mie's beads and free admission all day to the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.

Solvang Third Wednesday is a special promotion in partnership with the city's Chamber of Commerce that encourages California Central Coast visitors and locals to “Shop. Eat. Play.”

More than 60 shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, activities and professional offices offer special sales and discounts all day.

More information about the monthly event and a complete listing of discount offers is available at www.solvangthirdwednesday.com. Information about Solvang Third Wednesday can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

Free brochures are also available at the Solvang Visitors Center, located at 1639 Copenhagen Drive.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing Solvang Third Wednesday.