Solvang to Hire Water Cop as It Pursues New Wells, Considers Moratorium on New Hookups

The City of Solvang will hang water conversation banners on both ends of town, hire a water cop and continue its pursuit of a well to bring the city a new source of water, all as it looks to avoid a Stage 3 drought declaration.

"We're succeeding in water conservation, but I'm not optimistic we're going to get rain anytime soon," Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson said. "If we're lucky we'll get some water next month and then the big rains in early January and February."

The Solvang City Council is also considering whether to allow new water hookups or declare a moratorium as one way to reduce water usage. The council stopped short of approving a moratorium at a Monday night meeting, but will revisit the issue again.

While every community in the county and the South Coast is struggling with how to meet the water demands of its residents in the face of one of the worst local droughts in history, Solvang has perhaps one of the most significant problems in the region. City residents already pay a high rate for water because of the city's reliance on state water.

This year, Solvang experienced a dramatic cut in the amount of state water it receives, forcing Solvang to search for new wells for drilling to diversify its water supply.

The city doesn't get any water directly from Lake Cachuma, although it does get water from wells under the Santa Ynez River, which receives water from the lake.

"We drilled two wells last week, but they don't look like they are going to bring much success," Solvang City Manager Brad Vidro said. "Residents have conserved over 20 percent in the last couple of months, but we are worried about next year."

The city has stopped watering lawns near City Hall, but it will keep watering its high-profile parks, in effort to maintain its status as a tourist attraction.

"Since tourism is our industry, we have to keep our parks green," Richardson said.

If the city finds a well with water in it, it will cost as much as $1.4 million to deliver the water to customers.

Richardson believes locals are doing their best to conserve water.

"As I drive around the city, it looks like everyone is in this for the long haul," Richardson said.

The city had also considered installing coin-operated locks on the downtown public restrooms, but the council voted down that option, citing concerns that it might raise money, but that it wouldn't do much to save water, and would likely discourage some tourists along the way.

Like the City of Goleta, Solvang two weeks approved penalties of up to $500 for people who use too much water or who water and incorrect times throughout the day. Solvang on Monday night also voted to hire a water enforcement officer to "go after the people" watering beyond the hours allowed.

"Times have changed," Vidro said. "We are going to have someone focus on water enforcement. That will be their main focus."

