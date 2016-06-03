Solvang to Kick Off Summer With ‘Midsommer Musik’ Edition of Third Wednesday

Things to Do

For its June edition of Third Wednesday, Solvang will host “Midsommer Musik” June 15 to kick off the village’s outdoor summer concert series as well as the region’s vacation, staycation and picnic-in-the-park season.

The day’s varied offerings will include regular Third Wednesday deals at local businesses, boutiques, restaurants and gourmet food purveyors; Solvang’s weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market; the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk; discounts at local hotels; a free seminar, Learning at Lunch; and free, live music — from blues and soul, to folk/Americana, to alt-pop and classic rock — from noon to midnight all over town.

Solvang’s “Midsommer Musik” celebration will mark the official start of the town’s summer-long outdoor concert series, with free shows scheduled for every Wednesday between June 15 and Aug. 17 at the Gazebo in Solvang Park (Mission Drive and First Street).

The Solvang Park summer concerts will run from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday and will feature musical acts of varied genres as well as food vendors to complete concert-goers’ picnic plans.

During the June 15 “Midsommer Musik” event, musicians and bands stationed throughout town will be playing back-to-back sessions, for a stream of day-long entertainment.

The gazebo in Solvang Park will see the first free music performance from noon-2 p.m., as blues rock group the Mark Roberts Band takes the stage.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and fully-outfitted spreads, including their favorite beverages, for the picnic-friendly afternoon concert.

Additional, confirmed artists scheduled to perform June 15 are Danny & Mama K (blues/soul), playing 2-3 p.m. in front of The Book Loft (1680 Mission Drive); Los Spindleros (folk/Americana), 3-4 p.m. at Alisal and Copenhagen; Dewey Roberts (rock/alt-pop), 4-5 p.m. on the Serendipity Shoppe Porch (Atterdag Square, 448 Atterdag Road); and, Blues Bob (blues), 4:30-5:30 p.m. in Hamlet Square (Copenhagen and Second Street).

Solvang Park will once again serve as a food-focused picnic stop from 5-8 p.m., where guests will enjoy the day’s main concert event: classic rock band, The Caverns.

The June 15 edition of Solvang Third Wednesday culminates with a Midsommer’s Eve Traditional Danish Fire Ring ceremony — along the lines of a bonfire — at 9 p.m., at the Copenhagen Sausage Garden (1660 Copenhagen Drive), where the fun runs till midnight with live music by Oddly Straight (classic rock/Americana).

An optimal way for “Midsommer Musik” revelers to catch multiple performers throughout the day, is to embark on the Solvang Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk, a monthly, ticketed activity which entails two wine or beer tastings at five venues of participants’ choice, a logo glass and a map to guide tasters to more than 15 crowd-pleasing Solvang watering holes.

Cash-only Wine & Beer Walk tickets, which cost just $20 per person, may be purchased on Solvang ThirdWednesdays at Wandering Dog Wine Bar (1539-C Mission Drive), the Olive House (1661 Mission Drive) and Sort This Out Cellars (1636 Copenhagen Drive).

Online Third Wednesday Wine & Beer Walk tickets may be purchased in advance here.

June’s Solvang Third Wednesday Learning at Lunch seminar, which is free to attend and open to the public, will feature guest speakers from the City of Solvang Building and Planning Department, who will lead a discussion titled, “Do I Really Need a Permit for That?”

Learning at Lunch is a seminar series hosted by the City of Solvang in partnership with Solvang Third Wednesday.

Held the third Wednesday of each month, this series is led by different speakers each month, covering a wide range of topics from estate planning and business and finance to health and wellness, technology, social media and more.

Learning at Lunch seminars are held at Solvang City Hall (1644 Oak Street) from noon to 1 p.m.m Visit www.CityofSolvang.com for details and a list of each month’s speaker and topic.

Third Wednesday guests looking for a DIY activity may join Mie Hartmann in the monthly jewelry-making class at Mie’s Beads (1539-A Mission Drive; 805.686.8804) from 5-7 p.m.

For those seeking a curated mix of nature and art, the Wildling Museum (1511-B Mission Drive) will offer free admission from 11-5 p.m., encouraging visitors to peruse the Museum’s multiple new exhibits and unique gift shop.

As always, Solvang Third Wednesday guests may also take advantage of Third Wednesday deals at some of Solvang’s best hotels, such as 20 percent off of their night’s stay (with a qualifying stay).

Held the third Wednesday of every month, Solvang Third Wednesday is a special promotion in partnership with the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, encouraging California Central Coast visitors and locals to “Shop. Eat. Play.”

More than 60 shops, restaurants, wine tasting rooms, activities and professional offices offer special sales and discounts all day.

More information about Solvang Third Wednesday as well as a complete listing of discount offers and events is available at www.solvangthirdwednesday.com. It is also on Facebook and Twitter.

Free brochures are available at the Solvang Visitors Center (1639 Copenhagen Drive).

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing Solvang Third Wednesday.