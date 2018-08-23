Solvang Toasts Unveiling of The Golden Stein Public Artwork

The city of Solvang has announced the unveiling of The Golden Stein, which will be on exhibit in the center median of First Street between Copenhagen and Molle Way.
The public unveiling event will be 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, with a reception to follow at the Copenhagen Sausage & Beer Garden, 1660 Copenhagen Drive.
The Golden Stein is on loan to the city from The Morris B. Squire Foundation, a lending resource of contemporary art, which makes Squire’s art available for display at locations throughout the world.
— Lisa S. Martin for city of Solvang.