Solvang Vikings Christmas Party Sparks Smiles for Special-Needs Students

Philanthropic organzation hosts hundreds of VIPs from schools in Santa Ynez, Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys

Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson put down the gavel and picked up buckets of Danish cookies to give out to hundreds of special guests on Monday.

The mayor was one of many Vikings of Solvang members to carry out an annual Christmas party for special-needs students from around the Santa Ynez, Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys.

“It’s really great to see all these kids having a wonderful exciting time,” he said. “And there’s so many smiles, it just radiates into the whole atmosphere of everybody here.”

With military precision obvious despite the chaos, busloads of students arrived at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, where awaiting Vikings were ready to direct the day’s VIPs to the dining room.

If they weren’t serving burgers, fries or beverages, some Vikings dressed as a snowman, the Grinch or Rudolph entertained the guests, while others handed out buckets of cookies from Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery after the students visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“We look forward to this every year,” one special-ed teacher told a Viking.

“So do we,” he replied.

The Vikings expected to host 800 students and teachers from assorted schools and programs in northern Santa Barbara County.

Tunnell Elementary School teacher Lisa Sanchez was among the adults wrangling excited students through the party.

“It was just magical,” she said, noting the smiles sported on the students’ faces. “This is what Christmas is all about.”

“Through the eyes of a child is the only way to experience Christmas, and the Vikings did just an amazing job,” she added.

The mayor’s job for the day involved handing out buckets of cookies to students after they posed for pictures with the Clauses, and he said seeing the smiles filled his heart.

But Richardson said the special-education teachers and aides especially deserved recognition as they worked to ensure the children have a good Christmas

“They’re special people,” Richardson said. “They need to be honored also.”

Monday’s party occurred days two days after the Vikings rode in a place of honor as grand marshals of the Julefest Parade in Solvang.

The Vikings work to fulfill medically related needs in the community for both individuals and organizations.

Since 1974, the Vikings have given out more than $2.7 million to improve quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County.

