Solvang Visitors Bureau Chief Named to Leadership Group

By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | August 8, 2018 | 4:57 p.m.
Tracy Farhad
Tracy Farhad

Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB), has been appointed to the Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West) Education & Research Foundation volunteer Board of Trustees.

Farhad was confirmed at the July board meeting to fulfill an unexpired term as a trustee-at-large through September 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome Tracy to the foundation’s leadership group of top executives,” said Teresa Stephenson, executive director of DMA West.

“Her two decades of experience in destination marketing provide a well-informed perspective on our industry research and education initiatives,” Stephenson said. Previously, Farhad served on the DMA West board of directors from 2010-13.

The DMA West Education & Research Foundation conducts visitor-related industry research projects, develops educational programs, provides scholarship grants and sponsors destination-marketing awareness projects associated with the visitor and convention industry.

More than 150 destination marketing organizations in the western United States are members of parent organization DMA West, including the Solvang CVB.

Farhad has been the executive director of the Solvang CVB since 2005; was instrumental in gaining Solvang the honor of a Preserve America Community in 2009, helping organize the 2011 Solvang Centennial Celebration year-long events, as well as developing the Solvang Heritage Walk Audio Tour App.

She has also served as a volunteer board member of the Central Coast Tourism Council from 2007 to present and held offices of vice-president (2011-12); president (2012-13) and immediate past-president (2014-17).

Prior to joining the Solvang CVB, Farhad worked as membership and special programs manager for Visit Santa Barbara from 2001-05.

Born in Cincinnati and raised in Miami, Farhad has traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and worldwide. She lives in Santa Ynez with her family.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

 

