Solvang Visitor’s Bureau Names Board Members

Kim Jensen of Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates is board president

Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau 2017 Board: Dr. Kenneth Harwood, left, Susan Williams, Matt Raab, Kim Jensen, Angie Horn and Laura Hanberg. Click to view larger
Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau 2017 Board: Dr. Kenneth Harwood, left, Susan Williams, Matt Raab, Kim Jensen, Angie Horn and Laura Hanberg.  (Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau)
By Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau | January 30, 2017 | 3:00 a.m.

Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB), has announced the new 2017 officers and members of the SCVB Board of Directors.

“It is a real privilege to have these outstanding leaders of Solvang’s business community serve as volunteer board members to encourage the development of new promotional programs, oversee our strategic marketing plan and advancement of Solvang's tourism industry,” Farhad said.

The following five board members were ratified by the Solvang City Council on Jan. 23 and installed at the Jan. 26 SCVB meeting:

President, Kim Jensen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates; vice-president/secretary, Angie Horn, Hamlet Inn & Atterdag Inn; treasurer/CFO, Susan Williams, Wandering Dog Wine Bar; directors Laura Hanberg, Treats Clothing Boutique, and Matt Raab, Fresco Valley Café; and honorary board member, Dr. Kenneth Harwood, economist.

All board members are active business owners or executive-level managers, or the property owner of a tourism-related business in the commercial area of the city of Solvang.

The Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1986 to promote the city of Solvang, known as “California’s Little Denmark” featuring Northern European culture, cuisine, arts and attractions.

