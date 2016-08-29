Solvang’s Alisal Bridge to Undergo Seismic Retrofit

The City of Solvang has secured federal and state funding to perform seismic retrofit upgrades to the Alisal Bridge as part of the Highway Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program.

The work will consist of cast in drilled holes, pile placement, abutment reinforcement and hinge cable restrainer replacement.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, and will be completed by February 2017.

The construction will require partial lane closure of the Alisal Road Bridge during hours of construction: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The retrofit project will cause temporary inconvenience because of the nature of the work. Please drive responsibly and follow all traffic control measures.

Drivers’ cooperation will insure a safe working environment for the construction workers and minimize delays. The City of Solvang appreciates your patience during completion of this beneficial project and will do what it can to execute the work in a timely manner.

Thank you on behalf of Cushman Contracting Corporation and the City of Solvang.

— Bridgett Elliott represents the City of Solvang.