Solvang’s Wandering Dog Wine Bar to Pair Pinot and Puppies for Shadow’s Fund

Advice

On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, Solvang’s Wandering Dog Wine Bar will host “Pinot for Puppies,” a charity fundraiser for local dog rescue Shadow’s Fund, and specifically, for their “Bright Beginnings: Pit Bull Puppy Ambassador Program”.

The Oct. 3 event, which will run from 2–5 p.m., will feature light appetizers and a complimentary first glass of wine, the selection of which will come from Wandering Dog’s extensive private label wine program.

In line with Wandering Dog’s mission to support all things dog, the event will also feature a silent auction to include items related to the theme of pinot, wine and dogs, as well as a “puppy patio” where guests may meet and bond with some adoptable dogs.

(On-site adoptions will not be available, but there will be a sign-up sheet for interested adoptive parents).

Lompoc-based Shadow’s Fund is dedicated to the rescue and re-homing of senior dogs and other “at risk” shelter dogs; these include dogs who are labeled as pit bulls or who are passed over for adoption because of a treatable illness or injury.

Shadow’s Fund launched the “Bright Beginnings: Pit Bull Puppy Ambassador Program” with the purpose of reducing the population of pit bulls in local shelters, stopping backyard breeding and adopting out puppies to be ambassadors for the breed in the community.

The program takes in litters of at-risk puppies and places them in foster homes where they are trained and socialized, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

When the puppies graduate the program, they are young breed ambassadors and are placed in carefully-screened homes.

Tickets for the October 3 fundraising event cost $35 per person and include a complimentary first glass of wine and light appetizers. Tickets may be purchased in advance online.

All guest names will be held at the door; no paper tickets will be issued. Donations to Shadow’s Fund may also be made via their web site: shadowsfund.org.

Wandering Dog Wine Bar is Santa Barbara County’s longest operating, and only Green Business-certified wine bar. Family-owned and filled with eclectic adventurism, it is known for carrying under-the-radar labels and specializing in boutique wines.

Wandering Dog offers a dozen wine flights every day, including everything from local favorites, sparkling and sweet wines, to reserve flights featuring wines that run for over $100.

For the beer connoisseur, Wandering Dog offers bottles of domestic craft brews and also has gourmet cheese and charcuterie platters available in a variety of sizes, along with local olives and fine chocolates.

Wandering Dog’s palate-picked wine menu encompasses labels by artisan producers along the Central Coast, and wines from all over the world.

The knowledgeable staff encourages guests to break out of their wine shell and try new wines, some of which are sourced from unexpected, but blossoming, wine regions, served with a healthy dose of friendly education in a relaxed and comfortable, dog-friendly atmosphere.

In 2015, Wandering Dog Wine Bar successfully expanded its private label wine program from four labels to a current line-up of fourteen wines, comprising eight different, locally-grown varietals.

Each of the 14 wines are made by local winemakers/wineries, sourced from local vineyards, with each winemaker/winery listed on the respective bottle.

Every winemaker is given full credit for the wines produced for Wandering Dog, furthering the wine bar’s quest to support and foster local vintners, starting from those just budding and continuing to established makers and brands.

Every Thursday, Wandering Dog Wine Bar hosts a locals-favorite blind tasting from 4–7 p.m., when guests are challenged to match up regions, varietals, alcohol percentages, price points and vintages of four featured red wines.

The Bar also features industry Tuesdays, a Wine-by-the-Glass loyalty card program (buy 10 glasses; get 1 free) and a series of educational wine classes.

Wandering Dog also arranges wine travel tours open to its dedicated Wine Club members as well as the general public.

Wandering Dog Wine Bar is located at 1539-C Mission Drive in Solvang, Calif.

One of Solvang’s few businesses open late into the evening, Wandering Dog Wine Bar’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 1–8 p.m.; Friday, 1–10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Free street parking is available. To reach Wandering Dog Wine Bar directly, please call 805.686.9126.

Additional information about Wandering Dog Wine Bar is available on their website, Facebook and Twitter.

— Anna Ferguson-Sparks is a publicist representing Wandering Dog Wine Bar.