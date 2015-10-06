Solvang’s Wine, Wash, Wag Event to Benefit Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society

Advice

Solvang is going to the dogs! October is Adopt-a-Dog month and dog-loving Solvang businesses are joining forces to raise funds for the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society with a fun wine-tasting and dog-washing benefit.

The public is invited Wednesday, Oct. 21, to bring their dirty dogs to the Solvang village for baths by local professional mobile groomers.

While waiting, guests can participate in the Solvang Wine Walk from 3–7 p.m. or visit participating tasting rooms throughout the day knowing that a percentage of the day’s sales will go directly to the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.

At Unique Bowtique, a percentage of the purchase of doggie gifts and treats will be donated.

Throughout the day, employees will be bring their dogs to work at select tasting rooms to meet visitors, while from 3–7 p.m., Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, The Good Life and Wandering Dog host Adopt-a-Dog areas for guests to interact with currently adoptable dogs, with the goal of finding permanent homes for all of them.

Each participating tasting room and pet store will conduct a blanket drive to gather blanket, sheets and towels, which the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society has requested to help keep their shelter dogs warm and dry.

Not able to attend the event? Support the shelter by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets by clicking here. Tickets are $10 each.

Last year, the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society placed 225 cats and dogs. In just the first 7 months of 2015, it placed 235.

If they continue at this rate, they will have found homes for nearly 80 percent more animals this year than last.

With 100 volunteers and 10 employees, The Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society is a private nonprofit organization that relies on financial support from fundraising events and donations from the community to continue their work to provide and promote humane, compassionate and conscientious care of animals, prevent overpopulation and animal cruelty and provide Santa Ynez Valley residents with information and resources to train and care for companion animals.

They offer low cost spay and neuter clinics, as well as many affordable professional vet services.

For more information, visit WineWashWag.com and SYVHumane.org.

— Emily M. Grossheider is the executive director of the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society.