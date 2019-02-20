Solvng Taking Grant Applications

The city of Solvang is now accepting applications for grant funding for the fiscal year 2019-20.
The application and additional information about the process are available on the city website www.cityofsolvang.com. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 22.
Direct questions to Sandra Featherson, director of administrative services, 805-688-5575.
— Sandra Featherson or city of Solvang.
