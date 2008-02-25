Some Calm Between the Storms

South Coast bracing for more high surf but this week's temperatures will be near 70.

Fortunately, however, meteorologists expect the overall weather to be mild in Santa Barbara. Sunny skies, calm winds and a high near 70 are expected Tuesday, according to the Oxnard Weather Service . The same goes for the rest of the week, although the skies might cloud up a little Friday night.

The National Weather Service has issued another high surf advisory for Tuesday through the rest of the week. Officials say west-facing beaches will see a large westerly swell with breakers of 6 to 8 feet Tuesday morning.

Storm-driven surf that battered the South Coast over the weekend gave way to a pleasant respite Monday. It’s unlikely to last.

