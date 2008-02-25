Some Calm Between the Storms

{mosimage}
Storm-driven surf that battered the South Coast over the weekend gave way to a pleasant respite Monday. It’s unlikely to last.
The National Weather Service has issued another high surf advisory for Tuesday through the rest of the week. Officials say west-facing beaches will see a large westerly swell with breakers of 6 to 8 feet Tuesday morning.
Fortunately, however, meteorologists expect the overall weather to be mild in Santa Barbara. Sunny skies, calm winds and a high near 70 are expected Tuesday, according to the Oxnard Weather Service. The same goes for the rest of the week, although the skies might cloud up a little Friday night.