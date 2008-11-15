Some Mandatory Evacuation Orders Lifted

Officials began lifting some evacuation orders on Saturday, allowing about 1,000 residents to return to their homes.

About 11:30 a.m., they issued a press release saying the following areas are no longer under mandatory evacuation:

» Ashley Road and all roads east

» Mission Canyon below Tunnel Road. (Mission Canyon north of Tunnel Road remains closed)

» Alameda Padre Serra (APS) west of Arboledo to Mission. All roads north of APS between Arboledo and 5 Points remain closed

» Eucalyptus Hill Road and all other adjacent access roads

Residents in these areas may return to their homes. County and city officials said residents should note that APS east of Five Points to Barker Road is closed. (Residents of Overlook Lane are permitted with ID.) Also, Barker Pass Road between Eucalyptus Hill Road and Sycamore Canyon will remain closed.

All other mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect. A boil water order remains in effect for the area north of Alameda Padre Serra (APS) between Mission Canyon Road and Sycamore Canyon Road / Coyote Road. Please refer to the Boil Water Order Reminder news release (SBC-JIC Tea Fire 003).

This evacuation order modification allows approximately 1,000 residents to return to their homes. We are currently monitoring and evaluating the situation to provide for a safe, orderly, and timely return of residents to their homes.

Detailed Status Change:

Eastern Boundary

Old Boundary:

Hot Springs Road from northern end to Hwy 192

New Boundary:

Ashley Road from East Mountain Road to Hwy 192



Southeastern Boundary

Old Boundary:

Hwy 192 from Hot Springs Road to Eucalyptus Hill Road

Eucalyptus Hill Road from Hwy 192 to Alameda Padre Serra

New Boundary:

Hwy 192 from Ashley Road to Barker Pass Road. Barker Pass Road from Hwy 192 to Alameda Padre Serra. Barker Pass Road between Eucalyptus Hill Road and Sycamore Canyon will remain closed.

Southern Boundary

Old Boundary:

Alameda Padre Serra from Eucalyptus Hill Road to Mission Canyon Road

New Boundary:

Alameda Padre Serra from Barker Pass Road to Arbolado Road. Arbolado Road from Alameda Padre Serra to Mission Ridge Road. Mission Ridge Road north from Arbolado Road to Hwy 192



Western Boundary:

Old Boundary:

Mission Canyon Road from Alameda Padre Serra to Tunnel Road. Tunnel Road from Alameda Padre Serra to end of the road.

New Boundary:

Hwy 192 from Mission Ridge Road to Mission Canyon Road. Mission Canyon Road from 192 north to the end of the road.