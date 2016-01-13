Some Santa Maria-Bonita Students Take Break for School

One-day workshop gives Gifted and Talented Education members lessons in technology as winter vacation winds down

Using low-tech toys and high-tech gadgets, dozens of students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District took a timeout from winter break to return to class on Wednesday.

The special winter enrichment workshop marked its eighth year of giving Gifted and Talented Education students a chance to participate in fun, educational and interactive sessions.

This year, 160 students gathered at Jimenez Elementary School for the day-long extracurricular program.

“For the last two years, we’ve changed it up and made it all about technology, because that’s the thing that’s so important now,” GATE adviser Gina Danley said, adding the sessions are geared toward letting students gain experiences they wouldn’t get during the regular school day.

“We’ve always had this day as a way to offer an experience that they can’t or don’t get in a regular classroom,” Danley added.

The GATE Institute of Technology was offered to fifth- through eighth-graders from campuses across the district.

“For the most part they don’t know each other,” she said, adding the program lets GATE students meet counterparts from other campuses.

In one classroom, students works in small groups or alone, using Legos and tablets to make short movies.

In another classroom, cars and racetracks let students learn about playground physics as they recorded their efforts to send the tiny vehicles along the track and, hopefully, through two loops while recording the action.

Eriberto Camacho-Palmerin, a sixth-grader from Adam Elementary School, and Tobit Hernandez Nestor, a seventh-grader from El Camino Elementary School, used the tablet to create a movie starring a tiny Lego Spiderman.

At another desk, Briceida Camarillo, a fifth-grader from Sanchez Elementary School, created a Lego scene and carefully recorded snippets for her movie.

“It’s great because you get to learn about new stuff,” Danley said.

Wednesday’s workshop began with a keynote presentation by Zoo to You, where the students learned how technology even is used for the animals. Among the animals on display was an alligator, especially meaningful since it’s the mascot of GATE students.

“She just threw all these facts about animals and these kids eat that up,” she said. “And she talked about how technology is used in her job.”

Later, the kids attended smaller sessions on specific programs such as Weebly, Prezi or iMovie, while others focused on creating games, apps and animation.

After lunch, they united in the school’s multi-purpose room to present the products of their lessons.

"Children use technology every day, whether it's a smart phone or a gaming system," Danley said. "We want to take their interest and skill to the next level, show them how to not just use technology, but to create and expand its use. The institute will give students the tools to become the next inventors and designers of technology's future."

The special session came during the final days of winter break for the district’s students, who return to school Jan. 20 while their teachers show up a day earlier.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.