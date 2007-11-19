Somebody�s Been Sleeping in My Bed

A housekeeper at a Miramar Beach Lane residence was alarmed to find an unknown female sleeping inside the vacation home.

Demanding the intruder leave the property, the housekeeper who made the shocking discovery contacted authorities and the rightful homeowner.

Working on an eyewitness description and digital photograph of the suspect, deputies found the 35-year-old female walking nearby.

The Ohio resident, arrested on suspicion of home invasion, claimed she was “working on a movie” with the owner of the beach home who’d given her permission to stay there.

However, the true owner of the home, neither producer nor actor, confirmed the stranger was not allowed in the Miramar vacation home.

The victim signed a citizen’s arrest report against the suspect.