Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:52 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Kitchen Fire Causes Minor Damage to Somerset Restaurant in Downtown Santa Barbara

The activated sprinkler system contained the Monday morning blaze to a stove

Firefighters clean up flooding caused by the Somerset restaurant’s sprinkler system Monday morning after a small kitchen fire. Click to view larger
Firefighters clean up flooding caused by the Somerset restaurant’s sprinkler system Monday morning after a small kitchen fire.  (Santa Barbara City Fire Department)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | January 23, 2017 | 10:35 a.m.

The newly opened Somerset restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara suffered light damage early Monday morning after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Food that was left in a pot on a stove caught fire, and the blaze was contained to the stove after the sprinkler system went off, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department engineer Kevin Corbett.

The fire department received an alarm from the 7 E. Anapamu St. restaurant around 5:40 a.m., he said, and found light smoke inside and some flooding due to the sprinklers.

Corbett added that no one was at the restaurant at the time, and estimated the total damage was at $10,000.

A stove was damaged after a kitchen fire at a Santa Barbara restaurant Monday morning. Click to view larger
A stove was damaged after a kitchen fire at a Santa Barbara restaurant Monday morning. (Santa Barbara City Fire Department)

After a restaurant fire, he said, the Public Health Department must inspect the facility before it can open again to the public.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department deemed the fire an accident.

Somerset, developed by Steve Hermann Hotels and Restaurants, opened last month across the street from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 