‘Something Delicious’ to Offer Taste of Pastry and Poetry

By Pamela Davis | August 4, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

For the literarily and gastronomically inclined, “Something Delicious: A Poetry Tasting” offers something new to savor Monday, Aug. 8, 2016.

The public is invited to sample pastry creations and hear poems celebrating food, love and the country known for both, France, from 6-8 p.m.

The event will be held at the SBCAST arts center, 513 Garden St. in Studio E.

In addition to poetry, original pastries and French music, “Something Delicious” will feature coffee by The French Press. A $4 donation is requested for expenses.

Pastry creations from chef Andrew Elia and poems read by local poets Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Nancy-Jean Pément, Pamela Davis and Enid Osborn promise to melt in the mouth and remain in the heart.

In the spirit of sharing collaborative creativity, artist Nancy Gifford will open her studio to the public for the event.

The nearest parking for “Something Delicious” is at Office Max (corner of Garden and Gutierrez, one block toward the ocean) or at the city lot located at the corner of Cota and Santa Barbara, one and a half blocks northwest of the arts center.

For more information, contact organizers Enid Osborn or Pamela Davis at 805.451.3194.

Pamela Davis is a widely published California poet and author of Lunette, winner of the ABZ PoetryPrize chosen by Gregory Orr.

 
