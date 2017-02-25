Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:22 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Somewhere or Nowhere At All Art Exhibit Explores Nostalgia

By Tom Pazderka for Red Barn Project Space. | February 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Red Barn Project Space Gallery at UCSB will present an exhibition titled Somewhere or Nowhere At All curated by Tom Pazderka, artist in residence at Red Barn Project Space. The show features artists from across the U.S. and Europe.

An opening reception with the artists will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. The exhibition runs through Friday, March 24.
 
Somewhere or Nowhere At All features Matt Allison, EcoArtTech (Leila Nadir and Cary Peppermint), Christine Elfman, Vanesa Gingold, Ashley Hagen, Zac Hacmon, Micheal Meadors, David Prince, Osceola Refetoff, Trafacka (Michal Cimala, Jan Kalab), and Mark von Rosenstiel.
 
As impetus for Somewhere or Nowhere At All, the artists were asked to respond to the notion of nostalgia and its many permutations in contemporary society.

Simply put, nostalgia is a feeling of longing or loss, but the complexities of ways that nostalgia manifests itself seem endless.

It is a word often used disparagingly or pejoratively, yet when it surfaces head-on in modern politics and entertainment, from Trump’s presidential campaign slogan, to the reimaginings, remakes and references in film and TV, where it is taken seriously, we have to ask ourselves: Why?

The answer is not so simple, and lies in the complexity of the ways in which humans deal and navigate through the emotion that is nostalgia.

From vacation snapshots and souveneirs to childhood memories and imagined worlds, nostalgia is as rooted in the modernist idea of progress as in the pastoral landscapes and countryside simplicity that supposedly preceded it.

In all its incarnations, nostalgia has a distinctly human dimension, counting on experience as its basic coordinate, at once positive and negative.

Far from critiquing nostalgia as only a symptom in the pejorative sense, the exhibition treats nostalgia with respect to its many forms and functions, in order to unearth its deeper meanings and symbolisms.

The Red Barn Project Space Gallery is in building 479 at UCSB on Ocean Road across from Pollock Theater. Parking garage is on Ocean Road.

For more information and appointments contact Tom Pazderka at [email protected]

— Tom Pazderka for Red Barn Project Space.

 

