Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:28 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Widow of Fallen Firefighter Sean Misner Gives Birth

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 23, 2013 | 8:22 p.m.

Family and friends of Sean Misner found reason to celebrate this week with the birth of the fallen firefighter’s son.

Misner’s young wife, Amanda, gave birth to Sean Jaxon Herbert at 8:13 p.m. Thursday, according to a congratulatory message posted Friday on the Sean Misner Memorial Facebook page.

The child was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 19¾ inches.

“For everything sad we have posted, last night something joyous happened,” the message said. “Congratulations, Amanda! We love you and the little guy so very much. Nobody could have been as strong as you needed to be through everything, except for you.”

Sean Misner, a 26-year-old Santa Ynez Valley native, was one of 19 firefighters killed in the Yarnell Hill wildfire in Arizona.

Misner was a member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite firefighting team employed at the Prescott Fire Department. He and 18 fellow firefighters with the 20-member unit perished June 30 when they were overtaken by the deadly and unpredictable wildfire in the mountains about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Misner’s wife had been seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child during a July 15 memorial service on the football field of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, where more than 300 first-responders and hundreds of locals came to pay their final respects.

Misner, a 2005 graduate of the Santa Ynez high school, was the nephew of Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Terry McElwee and grandson of the late Montecito Fire Chief Herb McElwee.

After hearing the news Friday, the varsity cross country and track team at Misner’s alma mater made plans to send a care package of baby Pirate-mascot apparel to the son of the former teammate, according to high school principal Mark Swanitz.

The team will also send a gift to the proud grandpa, Ron Misner, who is a track coach at the high school.

Thousands of other well wishers liked the birth announcement message on Facebook and reposted it to their own pages.

The memorial page, managed by Misner’s best friend, Jason Lambert, has more than 27,000 likes and also serves as a memorial fund.

Efforts to raise money for Misner’s wife and an educational fund for their son continue, with selling T-shirts as the most recent venture.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 