Son of Famed Body Builder Jon LaLanne Joins Creation Health Seminar Speakers

Advice

Jon LaLanne, the son of the late legendary fitness guru Jack LaLanne, will be one of the featured speakers to kickoff the first of a 10-session free wellness seminar series brought to Santa Barbara.

The free 10-part series called Creation Health begins Tuesday, Sept. 15 and runs Tuesday evenings from 6:30–8 p.m., concluding Tuesday, Nov. 17.

{inse}

The lectures are sponsored as a community service by the Santa Barbara Seventh-Day Adventist Church and are held at the church location at 425 Arroyo Road in Santa Barbara.

The classes will be taught by a team of healthcare professionals and other experts in the field of holistic health and lifestyle medicine.

At the first evening of the program, in addition to Jon LaLanne, physician David Lowe, M.D., an expert in the emerging field of lifestyle medicine will address the topic on how healthy lifestyle habits can not only prevent, but effectively treat and even potentially reverse many of the common diseases facing America today.

The Creation Health seminar series was developed by a leading medical center and group of health professionals who recognized that 80 percent of diseases in America are lifestyle related.

The course was designed to help adults and children to make small changes in their lifestyle using nutrition, fitness, healthy lifestyle habits and interpersonal relationships and spiritual wellness in order to make big results in their health and wellbeing.

The seminar is designed to cover eight principles of wholeness for both adults and children and will feature lecture presentations and short video segments along with group discussions.

The children’s part of the program is also all about health, and children will have some instruction, fun activities and other kid activities that teach the eight health principles at a level children can understand.

All seminar materials will be provided, including a health questionnaire/assessment and workbook. The seminars are free, but no-obligation donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of the program.

For information or to register, call 805.618.6612 or [email protected].

— Dr. Jennifer Salcido is a Naturopathic Doctor.