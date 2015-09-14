Friday, April 6 , 2018, 8:15 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Son of Famed Body Builder Jon LaLanne Joins Creation Health Seminar Speakers

By Jennifer Salcido | September 14, 2015 | 3:46 p.m.

Jon LaLanne, the son of the late legendary fitness guru Jack LaLanne, will be one of the featured speakers to kickoff the first of a 10-session free wellness seminar series brought to Santa Barbara.

The free 10-part series called Creation Health begins Tuesday, Sept. 15 and runs Tuesday evenings from 6:30–8 p.m., concluding Tuesday, Nov. 17.  

{inse}

The lectures are sponsored as a community service by the Santa Barbara Seventh-Day Adventist Church and are held at the church location at 425 Arroyo Road in Santa Barbara.  

The classes will be taught by a team of healthcare professionals and other experts in the field of holistic health and lifestyle medicine.  

At the first evening of the program, in addition to Jon LaLanne, physician David Lowe, M.D., an expert in the emerging field of lifestyle medicine will address the topic on how healthy lifestyle habits can not only prevent, but effectively treat and even potentially reverse many of the common diseases facing America today. 

The Creation Health seminar series was developed by a leading medical center and group of health professionals who recognized that 80 percent of diseases in America are lifestyle related.  

Jon LaLanne

The course was designed to help adults and children to make small changes in their lifestyle using nutrition, fitness, healthy lifestyle habits and interpersonal relationships and spiritual wellness in order to make big results in their health and wellbeing. 

The seminar is designed to cover eight principles of wholeness for both adults and children and will feature lecture presentations and short video segments along with group discussions.  

The children’s part of the program is also all about health, and children will have some instruction, fun activities and other kid activities that teach the eight health principles at a level children can understand.  

All seminar materials will be provided, including a health questionnaire/assessment and workbook. The seminars are free, but no-obligation donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of the program.  

For information or to register, call 805.618.6612 or [email protected].

— Dr. Jennifer Salcido is a Naturopathic Doctor.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 