Son of Santa Maria Woman Killed by DUI Driver Speaks In Court During Sentencing

Spring Morrissey gets 10-year prison term for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in crash that killed Victoria Levinson west of Lompoc

During an emotional sentencing hearing Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the son of a woman killed in a crash caused by a driver under the influence shared about “the roller-coaster of emotions” since the October crash.

Alexander Esguerra-Levinson, 35, of Los Angeles talked about learning during a middle-of-the-night phone call from his grandmother that his mother, Victoria Levinson, 62, of Santa Maria, had been killed in a crash while returning from horse stables off Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) on Oct. 13.

The other driver, Spring Morrissey, 32, of Lompoc, pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated under a deal that came with a 10-year prison sentence, although she is expected to served half that time.

She also pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of hit and run for an incident in the city of Lompoc before the fatal crash.

At one time, she faced a felony murder count and other charges in connection with the crash.

In the days that followed his mother’s death, Esguerra-Levinson said had to pick out a casket, considering the appropriate color and cost, and more at a funeral home.

“It’s a weird place — we’re shopping in a room that smells like cheap potpourri, fake classical music and picking out a box that your mom’s going to live in,” he said, crying at times during his talk.

“It had to be a closed casket because she was so mangled by this other woman’s actions,” he said in a quiet courtroom.

He also had to get access to his mother’s residence, where she had obviously expected to return home the day of the crash. Inside, he found a half-written letter to him, sharing her accomplishments, and an uncompleted painting for her own mother.

“This entire time this was happening, I just kept wondering what type of human being could do something and not show a single sign of remorse to the family,” he said, adding that Morrissey has not offered an apology.

He also expressed dismay at the justice system’s credits — he likened it to a coupon for killing somebody— that mean Morrissey will serve 50 percent of the prison sentence.

“It’s just crazy to think that somebody who did something so awful doesn’t have it in her heart — if there is a heart — to even apologize to the family for ruining our lives,” he said. “I just wanted to say that.”

Outside the courtroom, the son called his mom a helper and a woman who “loved to love.”

Levinson spent several hours a day providing equine therapy to help disabled children and others.

“She was just an incredible force of nature,” Esguerra-Levinson said. “It just kind of sucks because every time something good happens, now I can't tell her.”

Morrissey received 365 days in custody credits for her time spent in county jail.

Judge Rogelio Flores noted Morrissey will spend a significant amount of time in state prison — “which is not a pleasant place to be” — and said the justice system isn’t perfect.

“In the meantime, I hope and pray that (Morrissey) has learned. I too hope that she heard your anguish and she carries that with her the rest of her life,” Flores said in court. “It is something she should carry with her and when she gets out that she does not make the same mistake again.”

The judge said Esguerra-Levinson gave his mother a voice in the courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

“I think she’d be proud of the fact you stood up for her today,” Flores said.

Morrissey, who did not make a statement during the hearing, must reimburse the victim’s family for funeral and other costs exceeding more than $12,800, with the court reserving restitution.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch was the prosecuting attorney and Deputy Public Defender Sara Elturk represented Morrissey.

