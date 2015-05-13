Songstress Kimberly Ford Returning to SOhO with Joni Mitchell Tribute

Veteran Santa Barbara songstress Kimberly Ford returns to the SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Memorial Day weekend with her Celebration of Joni Mitchell band.

The performance on Sunday, May 24 marks the group’s first show there since its SRO, sold-out debut last December.

Of that show, local music writer Mark McDonald said, “Kimberly Ford captures the vocals and inflections of the Joni Mitchell songbook better than anyone in recent memory. She channels the spirit of the great historic master.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Dinner reservations ensure seating.

Since then, the nascent band has released a five-song EP and launched a web site (with video and audio tracks) while Ford took her show to the Midwest and Ireland.

Mitchell remains a touchstone of the counter-culture, a singer-songwriter without peer, whose work evolved from gentle folkie to a masterful mix of rock, jazz and world music.

Ford’s repertoire covers nearly 30 years of Mitchell’s catalog, including selections from “Clouds,” “Ladies of the Canyon,” “Blue,” “Court & Spark,” “Miles of Aisles,” “The Hissing of Summer Lawns,” “Hejira,” “Mingus,” “Wild Things Run Fast,” “Night Ride Home” and “Both Sides Now.”

Backing up Ford is an all-star lineup of musicians from Santa Barbara and Ventura: George Friedenthal, keyboards (Kenny Loggins, Clark Terry); Lee Rollag, guitar and violin (Jim Messina, Roger Miller); Tom Buckner, saxophone (Grant Geissman, Ralph Carmichael); Tom Etchart, bass (Dianne Reeves, Jim Messina); and Charles Levin (Madeline Eastman, Coda).

To learn more about A Celebration of Joni Mitchell and see a video of the band performing live, click here. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club is located at 1221 State St., No. 205 in Santa Barbara.