‘Sonic Sea’ Docmentary Screening Coming to Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

By Dennis Schuett for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | June 13, 2016 | 2:40 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host a Q&A and film screening of Sonic Sea, with a lecture presented by Jean-Michele Cousteau and Lauren Cuervo, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2016.

Sonic Sea is a 60-minute documentary about the impact of industrial and military noise on whales and other marine life.

It tells the story of Ken Balcomb, a former U.S. Navy officer who solved a tragic mystery involving a mass stranding of whales in the Bahamas and changed forever the way we understand our impact on the ocean.

In the darkness of the sea, whales depend on sound to mate, find food, migrate, raise their young and defend against predators.

But over the last century, human activity has transformed the oceanʼs delicate acoustic habitat, challenging the ability of whales and other marine life to prosper  — and ultimately to survive.

Sonic Sea offers solutions and hope for a quieter ocean, while underscoring that the oceanʼs destiny is inextricably bound with our own.

Sonic Sea is narrated by Rachel McAdams and features musician, human rights and environmental activist Sting in addition to the renowned ocean experts Dr. Sylvia Earle, Dr. Paul Spong, Dr. Christopher Clark and Jean-Michel Cousteau.

The film was produced by the Natural Resources Defense Council and Imaginary Forces in association the with International Fund for Animal Welfare and Diamond Docs.

Sonic Sea was directed and produced by Michelle Dougherty and Daniel Hinerfeld, written by Mark Monroe (The CoveRacing Extinction) and scored by the Grammy-winning composer Heitor Pereira (Minions, Itʼs Complicated).

A members-only reception will precede the screening from 6:15-6:45 p.m.

The cost to attend is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. To register, visit www.sbmm.org or call 805.456.8747.

The event is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, John C. Woodward and Silvio Di Loreto.

Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum​.

 
