Monday, June 4 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Sonos Secures Three New Downtown Buildings for Growing Operations Network

Wireless audio manufacturer to expand in downtown Santa Barbara in 2014 rather than move to single, larger campus elsewhere

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 22, 2013 | 11:30 p.m.

Sonos will soon expand into three new downtown Santa Barbara buildings — a recommitment to the city where the now-growing wireless audio manufacturer planted its roots in 2002.

While moving to one large campus would have been ideal, Sonos officials decided to remain in tune with the coastal city’s downtown lifestyle.

The company will move its more than 270 local employees — many from its headquarters at 223 E. De la Guerra St. — into the new “urban campus” by the end of 2014, according to Ingvar Meijers, senior director global market development, real estate and facilities.

New buildings boast more than 100,000 total square feet of office space at 419 State St., 614 Chapala St. (currently occupied by longtime tenant Samy’s Camera) and 25 E. Mason St. in the Funk Zone, a soon-to-be vacated Brooks Institute campus.

Meijers said he looked at some larger Goleta properties, but ultimately found the right fit within pedestrian-friendly downtown Santa Barbara — a perk enjoyed by many of the company’s visitors.

“The downtown lifestyle of Santa Barbara is a part of our culture,” he told Noozhawk.

Sonos has been bursting at the seams the past 18 months, which is about how long Meijers has been trying to secure prime downtown real estate for lease.

The company has added about 170 employees in Santa Barbara during that same time period, and is planning for further influx in the next three to five years, Meijers said.

In addition to its headquarters, Sonos currently leases space at 801 Garden St. and 415 N Salsipuedes St.

The company even temporarily moved some employees into a fifth-floor office space at 820 State St.

“The growth here in Santa Barbara is indicative of our growth globally,” said Eric Nielsen, a senior PR manager at Sonos.

Music lovers around the world are realizing the beauty of streaming music from any room wirelessly, a surge Sonos foresaw more than a decade ago.

The company now employs more than 800 people worldwide, and its speakers and other products are sold by thousands of retailers in more than 60 countries.

Nielsen called Sonos “a 10-year overnight success” because of its futuristic founding goals, which have come true thanks to help from popular music-playing programs such as Pandora and Spotify.

“They’re also starting to take off their headphones,” Nielsen said.

Sonos is still determining which employees will work in which buildings, although all three future sites will undergo renovations.

Meijers said the Chapala Street location would become the company’s headquarters, with the Mason Street space redesigned for Sonos’ research and development team.

Sonos is also considering a biking rental program or other ways for the buildings, which are just blocks apart, to remain connected.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 