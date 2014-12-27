Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Remodeling Delays Put Crimp in Sonos Plans to Move, Expand in Downtown Santa Barbara

Complete relocation postponed a month or so for hundreds of employees of rapidly growing electronics company

Crews are still working to renovate the new headquarters for Sonos at 614 Chapala St., the former home of Samy’s Camera. Click to view larger
Crews are still working to renovate the new headquarters for Sonos at 614 Chapala St., the former home of Samy’s Camera. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 27, 2014 | 10:55 p.m.

More than 200 Sonos employees remain spread out across downtown Santa Barbara as the growing wireless audio manufacturer works to finish its new “urban campus” moving plans.

The company had planned to vacate its headquarters at 223 E. De la Guerra St. by the end of 2014, but its expansion and relocation have been slightly delayed by construction, according to Eric Nielsen, a senior public relations manager at Sonos.

Sonos, which was founded locally in 2002, was also leasing space at 801 Garden St. and 415 N Salsipuedes St.

Most employees moved from those locations in September into office space at 419 State St., formerly the headquarters of Territory Ahead, and 614 Chapala St., where Samy’s Camera had leased space until it moved earlier this year. The popular camera equipment store and Apple authorized reseller is now located at 530 State St.

Nielsen said marketing and sales staff also moved into space at 600 Chapala St., at the intersection of Cota Street, about a month ago. Meanwhile, research and development employees occupy new labs at 25 E. Mason St. in the Funk Zone, a former Brooks Institute campus.

The new buildings will boast more than 100,000 square feet once the remodel is done.

“That’s probably not going to be happening until late spring or early summer,” Nielsen told Noozhawk. “I think there’s a lot that has to be done, with planning and design.

“We’re almost treating it as if we’re building a product. What do our engineers need to have for success?”

Construction has already begun so Sonos, which employs more than 800 people worldwide and is one of Santa Barbara’s largest employers, can turn the former Samy’s location into its new headquarters, possibly by February.

In the meantime, Nielsen said human resources and global marketing employees remain in the old headquarters on De la Guerra Street, and Sonos still has finance and logistics team members in an upstairs office space at 820 State St.

With so many moving pieces, and with plans to continue growing, he said the facilities department was working to keep to its new schedule.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 