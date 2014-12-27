Remodeling Delays Put Crimp in Sonos Plans to Move, Expand in Downtown Santa Barbara

Complete relocation postponed a month or so for hundreds of employees of rapidly growing electronics company

More than 200 Sonos employees remain spread out across downtown Santa Barbara as the growing wireless audio manufacturer works to finish its new “urban campus” moving plans.

The company had planned to vacate its headquarters at 223 E. De la Guerra St. by the end of 2014, but its expansion and relocation have been slightly delayed by construction, according to Eric Nielsen, a senior public relations manager at Sonos.

Sonos, which was founded locally in 2002, was also leasing space at 801 Garden St. and 415 N Salsipuedes St.

Most employees moved from those locations in September into office space at 419 State St., formerly the headquarters of Territory Ahead, and 614 Chapala St., where Samy’s Camera had leased space until it moved earlier this year. The popular camera equipment store and Apple authorized reseller is now located at 530 State St.

Nielsen said marketing and sales staff also moved into space at 600 Chapala St., at the intersection of Cota Street, about a month ago. Meanwhile, research and development employees occupy new labs at 25 E. Mason St. in the Funk Zone, a former Brooks Institute campus.

The new buildings will boast more than 100,000 square feet once the remodel is done.

“That’s probably not going to be happening until late spring or early summer,” Nielsen told Noozhawk. “I think there’s a lot that has to be done, with planning and design.

“We’re almost treating it as if we’re building a product. What do our engineers need to have for success?”

Construction has already begun so Sonos, which employs more than 800 people worldwide and is one of Santa Barbara’s largest employers, can turn the former Samy’s location into its new headquarters, possibly by February.

In the meantime, Nielsen said human resources and global marketing employees remain in the old headquarters on De la Guerra Street, and Sonos still has finance and logistics team members in an upstairs office space at 820 State St.

With so many moving pieces, and with plans to continue growing, he said the facilities department was working to keep to its new schedule.

