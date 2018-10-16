Sophia Ostovany Leads Santa Barbara Tennis Past Cabrillo

Tennis

Sophia Ostovany turned in a strong performance at No. 2 singles, leading the Santa Barbara High girls tennis team to a 12-6 Channel League win over Cabrillo on Tuesday.

Ostovany beat Cabrillo's Karly Kovach 6-0 to help the Dons get off to a 5-1 start in the first round of matches.

"Sophia was hitting cleanly off the ground, and she earned a lot of short balls which she anticipated well and found ways to close out points," Dons coach Danny Echt said. "I think it was some of Sophia's best tennis this season."

The No.1 doubles team of Claudia Brewer and Hannah Mendez sparked Santa Barbara in the second round.

Katie Clyne and Margot Omdahl won two sets at No. 3 doubles for Santa Barbara.

Cabrillo got three singles wins from Kayla King.

"She showed a lot finesse with moving the ball around and used her topspin forehand weapon well to open the court against the Dons singles players," said Echt.

Santa Barbara is 7-2 in league and 11-9 overall.

