Sophia Ostovany’s Comeback Win Leads Santa Barbara Tennis Past Santa Ynez

Tennis

Sophomore Sophia Ostovany roared back from a 1-4 deficit against Santa Ynez No. 1 Claire Collison and pulled out a 6-4 victory, helping the Santa Barbara High girls tennis team to a 13-5 Channel League victory on Tuesday.

"She showed a lot of composure in hanging in there and not panicking against Collision, who is a crafty opponent," Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt said of Ostovany. "Sophia completely turned the set around after finding her rhythm by hitting big shots and taking the last 5 games."

Santa Barbara got off to a 4-2 lead in the first round. Claire Stotts beat Collison 6-1 at No. 1 singles and freshman Heidi Hatton won a long tiebreak at No. 3 singles.

Sophia and Isabella Curti won two doubles sets, 7-5 and 6-2, for Santa Ynez.

Santa Barbara is 5-2 in league and 9-9 overall.

