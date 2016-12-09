Sophia Torres Has Career Night; Dons Roll Into Gold Coast Final

Girls Basketball

Sophia Torres scored a career-high 21 points, leading Santa Barbara High to a 67-35 win over St. Bonaventure on Friday night in the Gold Coast Classic at San Marcos High.

It was the fourth straight win for the Dons, who will play in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Rio Mesa.

Torres made 9 of 14 shots, grabbed seven rebounds "and played great defense," coach Andrew Butcher said. "She's playing great basketball. It's really nice to see."

Cassandra Gordon tallied 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting, handed out six assists and grabbed five rebounds.

"She's been playing terrific in this tournament," said Butcher.

Kristen Miller had 13 points and Kimberly Gebhardt scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals.