Sophie Corral of Santa Maria, 1920-2015

Posted on July 7, 2015 | 11:33 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Sophie Serna Corral passed away peacefully on July 2, 2015, in Santa Maria, Calif.

Sophie was born in 1920 in Mesquite, N.M., to Jesus "Pop" and Ramona Serna.

Sophie was a longtime resident of Santa Maria. Many will remember Sophie for her days of working at the Economy and Garden and Wheaton Drug Stores.

Sophie celebrated 64 wonderful years with her late husband, Charlie Corral. Sophie and Charlie were one of the founding members of the Latin American Social Organization (LASO) in Santa Maria. LASO was a longtime college scholarship contributor to the Hispanic youth in the community.

Sophie is survived by her two children, Irene Renteria and Ernest Corral; siblings Robert (Phyliss) Serna, Lydia Cabrera and Albert (Virginia) Serna; grandchildren Ernest (Kim) Corral Jr., Anthony (Judy) Renteria Jr., Melinda (Bob) Bassett and Michael (Alexandra) Corral; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sophie is preceded in death by their infant daughter Jessica Corral, husband Charlie Corral, brother-in-law Manuel Cabrera, son-in-law Tony Renteria and daughter-in-law Mickey Corral.

A Rosary will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary at 6 p.m. Friday, July 10. A Catholic service will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Nipomo at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11 followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

